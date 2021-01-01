UX Designers in Toulouse, France for hire

Clarisse Michard

Toulouse, France

About Clarisse Michard

I'm Clarisse, graduated as a graphic designer specializing in the web. I work as a freelance and would love to help you on your projects. I have a weakness for digital, especially for designing custom websites. But I can also work on branding projects or all kinds of print. During my free time, I love to create cd covers.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • html5 css3
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • motiondesign
  • print design
  • protoyping
  • refont
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Jan Günther

Toulouse, FR

About Jan Günther

Designer, Illustrator, Scriber

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Alison Danis

Toulouse, France $<50k (USD)

About Alison Danis

Web designer freelance.

Mobile project manager @ La Dépêche Interactive.

UX/UI | Web Design | Mobile Design

Based in Toulouse, in the south of France. I'm looking for new challenges !

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • mobile ux
  • uidesign
  • uiux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Dominique Azan

Toulouse - France

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • desktop
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
