UX Designers in Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Yup NguyenPro
HCM, Vietnam • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- concept animation
- concept creation
- icon animation
- icon design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion design
- svg animation
Ben TortorelliPro
HCMC, Viet Nam
About Ben Tortorelli
Self-taught Product Designer with a background in Business and Marketing. I enjoy balancing user and business needs to create memorable experiences.
Currently leading design at Anduin Transactions, a San Francisco startup (Series A). I spent the past few years building a suite of fintech and legaltech products used by some of the biggest VCs and law firms in the world.
I am also a judge @ CSS Design Awards
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- digital marketing
- finance
- fintech
- front-end coding
- illustration
- marketing
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Bao🔥Pro
Ho Chi Minh • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- business development
- design systems
- experiential design
- graphic design
- interface design
- product design
Huy Kieu
Ho Chí Minh, Vietnam • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UXUI Designer @ AhaMove
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design