UX Designers in Tel Aviv, Israel for hire

Baruch Nave

Baruch Nave

Tel-Aviv

Work History

  • Senior UI and brand designer @ Artlab

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • brand and identity design
  • branding
  • game design
  • icon
  • interface designer
  • ios and android
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • prototype
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Anastasiia

Anastasiia

Tel Aviv, Israel $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • logo desing
Ohad Peled

Ohad Peled

Tel Aviv $110-120k (USD)

About Ohad Peled

Product designer at @Wix

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Peanuts Creative Studio🎬✏️💡

Peanuts Creative Studio🎬✏️💡

Tel Aviv

Work History

  • CEO @ Peanuts Creative Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative
  • illustration
  • motion animation
  • motion graphics
  • video animation
