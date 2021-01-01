UX Designers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for hire

Slava | slixel

Tashkent, Uzbekistan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI/UX
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • principle
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • xd
Jamshid Tashpulatov

Tashkent, Uzbekistan $60-70k (USD)

About Jamshid Tashpulatov

UI/UX and Web designer.

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ DeepX

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • appdesign
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • web design
Aleksey

Tashkent $<50k (USD)

About Aleksey

My name is Alexey, I have been a UI / UX designer for over 3 years. He worked remotely with both Tashkent and Russian studios. I create a well-thought-out website design that looks attractive and stylish, and most importantly, it solves business problems and meets the needs of users.

Design approach:
- Interview
- Understanding the main task
- Competitor analysis
- Definition of target audience
- Text prototype, packaging of meanings
- Moodboard, style definitions
- Prototype
- Design layout

Knowledge of the programms:
- Figma
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Xmind
- Invision

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • ux developer
  • web design
RedFox

Uzbekistan, Tashkent $<50k (USD)

About RedFox

UI/UX design & Branding agency

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ RedFox

    2016 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Logo design
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • package
  • packaging
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
