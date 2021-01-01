UX Designers in Tallinn, Estonia for hire

Vitali Zahharov👌

Tallinn, Estonia $90-100k (USD)

About Vitali Zahharov👌

Life is so good

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art directrion
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • motion
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Alex Tsibulski

Tallinn, Estonia

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Toptal

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Moscow State University of Technologies and Management

    Specialist's degree (Bachelor's equivalent)

    2008

Skills

  • complex
  • complex systems
  • crm
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • erp
  • ios design
  • layout
  • product
  • product design
  • product manager
  • saas
  • ui
  • ui kits
  • ux
Zlatko Najdenovski

Tallinn, Estonia $70-80k (USD)

About Zlatko Najdenovski

Why go ethical?
Putting ethics at the forefront of your technology, brand positioning, and product design, will create a sustainable business in the following ways:

🤩 Competitive advantage
While most businesses use shady tactics, you can implement privacy-first into your technology, brand, and design. The former pays off short term, but in the long run, it will come back and bite you in the ass.

🥰 Brand loyalty
When you bring true value to the people who use your service or buy your products, they tend to stick around. Value grows loyalty, and loyal customers are your most valuable business asset.

🤑 Minimise costs
Deceptive products have hidden costs in customer support, maintenance, legal fees, and media backlash. Why invest in covering the symptoms when you can cure the illness?

😇 Ease of mind
When you know you are doing the right thing, and your customers trust you for that, you’ll simply sleep better at night knowing that there is nothing hidden that will deceive them and they find out.

Work History

  • Founder @ Ensage

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Brand Messaging
  • Brand Positioning
  • Business Designer
  • Design Systems
  • Ethical Design
  • Lean Startup
  • MVP
  • Mobile App Design
  • Mobile-First
  • Privacy-First
  • Product Design
  • Product Strategy
  • Product Thinking
  • Systems Thinking
  • UX Design
  • Web App Design
Ilya Miskov

Tallinn, Estonia $110-120k (USD)

Work History

  • Contract Designer (macOS Transfer App) @ Frame.io

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • desktop application design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • minimalism
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui visual designer
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • web applications
  • web design
