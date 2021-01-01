UX Designers in Stockholm, Sweden for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Stockholm, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Marcus Gellermark

Marcus Gellermark

Pro

Stockholm, Sweden $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Marcus Gellermark

Designer by heart, product developer by experience and LEGO nerd since birth.

Co-founder of Bowtie

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • android design
  • freelancer
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Jonathan Olsen

Jonathan Olsen

Pro

Stockholm, Sweden $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Collabs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • design
  • development
  • front-end development
  • html
  • ios design
  • javascript
  • less
  • mobile
  • php
  • react
  • sass
  • sketch
  • wordpress
Message
David Huynh

David Huynh

Pro

Stockholm, Sweden $80-90k (USD)

Message

About David Huynh

Product Designer at Klarna

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Klarna

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • userexperience
  • userinterface
Message
Ryan Pittman

Ryan Pittman

Stockholm, Sweden

Message

About Ryan Pittman

Product designer & videographer
www.madebyhuman.se

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • identity and branding
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • music production
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
Message