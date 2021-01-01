UX Designers in Spokane, WA for hire
Ashley MarlowPro
Spokane, Washington • $60-70k (USD)
About Ashley Marlow
I make stuff & things.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Two Barrels
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Spokane Falls Community College
AAS Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- idea generation
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Josh GiblettePro
Spokane, WA • $>250k (USD)
About Josh Giblette
Directing design and UX at Salesforce. Previously at eBay.
Work History
-
Senior Director of UX @ Salesforce
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- wordpress
Chris WhalenPro
Coeur d'Alene, ID • $90-100k (USD)
About Chris Whalen
Sr. Designer @ Continuous Composites
Work History
-
Lead UX Designer @ Codera
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Bellevue College
AA Degree of 3D Animation and Graphic Design
2006
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- interface designer
- marketing
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
⚛︎ Atom Parish
Spokane, WA • $140-150k (USD)
About ⚛︎ Atom Parish
Hi, I'm Adam. The best designer in the world. 🦄#designerwhocodes
Product / Code / Startups. 🏔 PWN Born & Raised 🌲
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- gamification design
- landing page design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow