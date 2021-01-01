UX Designers in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Omnium

Omnium

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $190-220k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
  • print design
Mila Spasova

Mila Spasova

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Coventry University

    Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree

    2015

Skills

  • character design
  • communication
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product illustration
  • project management
  • tech
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web graphics
Blagovesta Obretenova

Blagovesta Obretenova

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer/Illustrator @ United Bulgarian Bank

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Technical University of Sofia

    Design Engineer

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • corporate brand identity
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo deisgn
  • print design
  • procreate
  • ui desing
  • visual identity design
  • web design
atanas giew

atanas giew

Pro

Sofia Bulgaria $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Motion designer @ Studio FourPlus

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • High School of Applied Arts

    Secondary education

    2008

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • music videos
  • poster design
  • storyboarding
  • title sequence
  • typography
