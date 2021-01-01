UX Designers in Skopje, Macedonia for hire
Sanja ZakovskaPro
Skopje • $60-70k (USD)
About Sanja Zakovska
I'm a Product Design Lead based in 🇲🇰 Skopje - Macedonia with 10 years of experience helping startups launch their MVP and grow their early versions.
Experience working in food & beverage, medical, agricultural, transport & logistics, supply chain management, and IT services.
Currently Head of Product at Panther, the global hiring platform enabling companies to legally onboard talent in over 135 countries.
Work History
-
Product Lead @ Panther
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
City College, Affiliated institution of the University of Shefild
BSc Computer Science
2008
Skills
- Figma
- Product Design
- agile methodologies
- design lead
- design sprint
- design thinking
- mvp
- product management
- product strategy
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- wireframing and prototyping
Filip Panov
Macedonia, Skopje • $170-190k (USD)
Work History
-
Brand Identity @ Brainstorm
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
American University Skopje
BBA
2012
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- brandmarks
- corporate identity
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettermark
- logo
- logo design
- minimalism
- modern art
- monogram
- simplicity
- symbol
- visual identity
danijanevPro
Skopje, Macedonia • $<50k (USD)
About danijanev
Graphic design freelancer.
Logo and brand design specialty.
Handlettering and typography maniac.
Part-time blogger.
Minimalism appreciator.
Visual exhibitioner.
Work History
-
UX/UI and Brand Designer @ Fueloyal
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
IT Alexandria
Adobe Certified Expert
2007
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- minimalism
- print design
- product design
- typography
- ux ui design
- vector graphics
- web design
- web ui
David Ristevski
Skopje, Macedonia • $60-70k (USD)
About David Ristevski
I cook design & Illustrations. Graffiti & Beer lover.
Dreads are forever!
Work History
-
Art Director @ AllWeb.mk
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
St. Climent st kliment Ohridski University
Bachelor (Web Designer)
2013
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- screen printing
- t-shirt
- web design