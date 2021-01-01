UX Designers in Seoul, South Korea for hire

About Rochelle Pennington

Rochelle Pennington is a Digital Product Designer working on modernizing unemployment insurance at U.S. Digital Response (USDR). Before joining USDR, Rochelle was a Visual Design Lead at Fjord, a global service design agency, where she focused on improving the relationships and interactions between people and government.

Since 2012, Rochelle co-organized Refresh DC, a community of designers, developers, strategists, and other professionals within the digital space working together to share ideas, improve our craft, and advance the design industry.

Rochelle’s clients have included the U.S. Office of Federal Student Aid, the Minority Business Development Agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Yamaha Water Sports, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boulder Crest Foundation, federal law enforcement, e-commerce, and small businesses and startups.