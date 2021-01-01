UX Designers in San Diego, CA for hire

WilliamRust

WilliamRust

San Diego $150-170k (USD)

Work History

  • Principle Product Designer @ Vidaloop

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • George Mason University

    Business Management

    2011

Skills

  • analytics
  • animation
  • business strategy
  • front-end development
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
Jarod Octon

Jarod Octon

San Diego, California $70-80k (USD)

About Jarod Octon

I love creating futuristic, vibrant, space vibes with a retro flair. 🚀 Plus some other fun stuff sprinkled here and there. ✨

Work History

  • Graphic Artist @ Bee International

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Plat College San Diego

    Bachelor of Science in Media Arts

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • album art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • packaging
  • product design
Sylvia Prats

Sylvia Prats

San Diego, CA

About Sylvia Prats

I'm a visual designer based in San Diego, CA.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Ben Kolde

Ben Kolde

San Diego $170-190k (USD)

About Ben Kolde

Product Designer @curology. Barista.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Curology

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Miami University

    BFA - Product Design + Front-End Development

    2020

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • design systems
  • digital design
  • front-end development
  • html
  • javascript
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
