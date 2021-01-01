Hire UX designers in São Paulo
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 501 UX designers in São Paulo available for hire
-
Breno Bitencourt
São Paulo, Brazil
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Pedro Caluzni
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Thunder Rockets
São Paulo - BR
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Phelipe Beserra
São Paulo, Brazil
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Adelmo Neto
Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Gui Zamarioli
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Bruno Justo Pego
Sao Paulo - Brazil
- Illustration
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Henri 'Foca' Iamarino
Sao Paulo, Brasil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Diego Gonçalves
Sao Paulo, Brazil
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Carol Carretto
Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Arthur de Almeida
São Paulo, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.