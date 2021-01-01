UX Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for hire

Jord Riekwel

Jord Riekwel

Pro

Rotterdam, The Netherlands $120-130k (USD)

About Jord Riekwel

Logo designer – crafting unique brands since '09.

Work History

  • Owner @ Larkef

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
Yauheni Bialiuha

Yauheni Bialiuha

Amsterdam

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • ico
  • icon
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Kubilay Sapayer

Kubilay Sapayer

Pro

Amsterdam

About Kubilay Sapayer

UI Designer, Illustrator from Amsterdam.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Trivago

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Eugen Eşanu

Eugen Eşanu

Pro

Amsterdam, Netherlands $120-130k (USD)

About Eugen Eşanu

Focused on modern design solutions and brand thinking & strategy. Helped deliver products that raised millions in venture capital, and designed solutions for small companies to stay on track and grow. I led design teams to success and worked as a one man team. Currently freelancing, writing and speaking about design.

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ Apollo.io

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Groningen

    Business and Management

    2010

Skills

  • dashboard
  • design strategy
  • design thinking
  • product design
  • saas
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
