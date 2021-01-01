UX Designers in Rome, Italy for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Beatrice CastaldoPro
Rome, Italy • $110-120k (USD)
About Beatrice Castaldo
Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Sapienza University of Rome
Three-year's deegree
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- appdesign
- css
- design lead
- html5
- illustration
- lead
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Gabriel Avram
Rome, Italy
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
- photo manipulation
- ui
- ux
- web design
emansPro
Rome • $50-60k (USD)
About emans
Emans is an illustrator based in Rome who creates contemporary illustrations for companies as well as private clients.
He defines himself as restless and curious, always looking for new challenges. His passion is drawing and his ambition to experimenting, work on new ideas.
His work revolves around imagination about daily life, full of colors, visual design, and character design. He starts in 2013 studying graphic design in Argentina, and after his graduation, he decides to focus on illustration.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- digital painting
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- typography
Filippo Marchetti
Rome, Italy • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- motion graphics
- vector based drawing
- videography