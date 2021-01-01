UX Designers in Raipur, India for hire

Aditya Dubey

Raipur, India $<50k (USD)

About Aditya Dubey

Hi,
I am Aditya Kumar Dubey. I have 3 years of experience as a UI UX designer and Product Designer. I am working on Fiverr now as a designer. I am available here to work also.

Design Process:
1. I collect raw data for design(maybe from client or internet research)
2. Making Notes(We makes notes and provides to the client for structure approval and misunderstanding as well)
3. Delivery of final design.

Work Ethics:
We are working to make long term business relations with clients by providing the best services and design in a possible time.

Disclaimer: I will design UI(User Interface) only not code. I use Adobe XD and Figma for designing ui ux

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • app ux
  • figma
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • ux development
Sridharam srikanth

Raipur, India

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • web developement
Narendra Gupta

Raipur $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Intern @ Smilebots

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • NIT Raipur

    B-Tech

    2020

Skills

  • Graphic Design
  • Logo Design
  • Poster Design
  • Prototyping
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • UX Research
  • book cover
  • business card design
  • product design
  • ux strategy
Amit Kumar Sahu

chhattisgarh, India $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

