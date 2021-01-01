UX Designers in Rabat, Morocco for hire

Ayoub Laarif

Rabat, Morocco

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Animation
  • Illustration
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • critical thinking
  • html css javascript
  • problem solving
  • web design
imad lamkoutar

Rabat, Morocco $50-60k (USD)

About imad lamkoutar

Graphic designer, Illustrator

Work History

  • Art Director @ innoveos

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Esav

    Master

    2017

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • identité visuelle
  • illustration
  • illustrative design
  • layout
  • logo creation
  • vector artwork
  • vector graphics
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Mohamed Soukarta

Rabat Morocco $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • FR Digital Specialist @ Amazon

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • html
  • ui
  • ux
Moulay AbdelJalal

Rabat - Morocco

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • information architecture
  • logo
  • user centered design
  • user experience research
  • ux
  • web design
