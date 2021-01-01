UX Designers in Quito, Ecuador for hire

Coco Vega

Coco Vega

Quito, Ecuador

About Coco Vega

👨‍💻✏️📏📱,
❤️🎞,
🇪🇨

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Salud S.A.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • basic html and css
  • basic video editing
  • experience working remotely
  • fast learner
  • flinto
  • love teamwork
  • principle
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
Bryan Guerrero

Bryan Guerrero

Quito, Ecuador $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Total Brand

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • ilustracion vect
  • infographic design
  • packaging
Esteban Moya Viteri

Esteban Moya Viteri

Quito, Ecuador

About Esteban Moya Viteri

My work is based on symbology. My style is based a lot on the world of tattoo, each illustration carries a message or a tribute to something or someone.

Work History

  • CEO @ Chiris Design Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • coloring
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • vector artist
  • vector illustrator
  • vectorart
  • wacom tablet
Nicolás Díaz

Nicolás Díaz

Quito, Ecuador $<50k (USD)

About Nicolás Díaz

📍 Quito, Ecuador
🚀 Developer / UI Designer
🥋 UI/UX Design • Good CSS • Javascript • Developer
👇 My Works & Links

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • application development
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • web design
