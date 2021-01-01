UX Designers in Providence, RI for hire

Ivan Manolov

Ivan Manolov

Providence, RI $110-120k (USD)

About Ivan Manolov

I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.

Work History

  • Designer @ Mojotech

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Technical University Varna

    Bachlors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • typography
  • ux
Erik Weikert

Erik Weikert

Boston, MA $130-140k (USD)

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Pilot

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fitchburg State College

    B.A. Communications Media

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Micah Carroll

Micah Carroll

Boston MA $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Design @ Tekiametrics

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Art Institute of Pittsburgh

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic and Web Design

    2016

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
Brian Reardon

Brian Reardon

Boston, MA $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

    1997 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • art Institute of Philadelphia

    Associates Degree Commercial Art

    1985

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • axure rp
  • graphic design
  • painting
