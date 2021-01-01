UX Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Guilherme Kerber

Guilherme Kerber

Pro

Porto Alegre, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Guilherme Kerber

UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • PUCRS

    Advertisement

    2014

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Daniela Reis

Daniela Reis

Pro

Porto Alegre $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Daniela Reis

I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.

Got a project? Tell me about it 💬

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • digital design
  • layout mobile
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Fabiano Daudt

Fabiano Daudt

Pro

Novo Hamburgo - Brasil $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Fabiano Daudt

Designer specialized in Web/App Systems, SaaS and Software design with more than 10 years of experience within the technology and design industry. My experience in different niches and market sectors, led me to develop a holistic vision and through Design, a way to integrate, humanize and innovate within corporations.

I love to build unique experiences from concept to launch. If you are looking for a designer to help you bring an idea to life, let's talk.

Work History

  • Principal Product Designer @ Trinca

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • School

    Alela - Master Interface Design

    2020

Skills

  • business strategy
  • dashboard
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototypes
  • leadership
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • software design
  • ui
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • user research
  • ux
Message
Eduarda Klippel

Eduarda Klippel

Porto Alegre, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Eduarda Klippel

19 years old, student of Communication Design, proactive, always trying to learn more, very interested in UX and UI design as well as motion design.

Work History

  • Graphic and Motion Designer @ Laboratório de Conteúdo - Famecos - Pucrs

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • poster design
Message