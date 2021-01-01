UX Designers in Phoenix, AZ for hire

Scott Biersack

Phoenix, Arizona $60-70k (USD)

About Scott Biersack

Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer.

Work History

  • Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer. @ youbringfire

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arizona State University

    Bachelor's Degree, Visual Communications

    2015

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • type design
  • typography
Zachary Bates

Phoenix, Arizona $70-80k (USD)

About Zachary Bates

Art Director, Brand Designer, Photographer, and Songwriter sweating in Phoenix since '90.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Devereux

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • East Valley Institute of Technology

    2-Year Certificate

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • marketing
  • strategy
  • typography
  • visual design
Rachel Rose

Phoenix, Arizona $120-130k (USD)

About Rachel Rose

Product Design @ Tuft & Needle

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • service design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
Amelia Ball

Tolleson, AZ $<50k (USD)

About Amelia Ball

Creative Graphic Designer with experience in print and digital design along with multimedia marketing. My specialties include Brand Identity and Guidelines, Stationery, Marketing Materials (Brochures, Flyers, Print Ads), Email Management, Social Media Marketing and Management, and more. I work to create strong, informative, responsive visual communications that will build and define your brand and engage your audience.

Work History

  • Creative Director (Temp Position) @ The Golden Hour Airbrush Tanning

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • catalog design
  • email template
  • graphic design
  • label design
  • packaging
  • print advertising
  • printdesign
  • social media management
  • stationery
  • web design
