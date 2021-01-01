UX Designers in Peshawar, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Peshawar, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Syed Usman

Syed Usman

Peshawar, Pakistan $60-70k (USD)

About Syed Usman

I am Syed Usman a 24 years old Brand/Identity & UI/UX designer born, raised and living in Peshawar Pakistan. Being a designer is more of a passion than just a p

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Smsami inc.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Peshawar

    BSc Computer Science

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • photography
  • sketching
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web ui
  • wireframing and prototyping
Asad Abdul Malik

Asad Abdul Malik

Kohat, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Syed Arsalan

Syed Arsalan

Peshawar, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

About Syed Arsalan

Has a lot of Interests and Designing is one of them.

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ TwoPakis

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Institute of Management Sciences

    Bachelors in Computer Science

    2014

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
Face44

Face44

Pro

Belgium & Pakistan

About Face44

Digital Design Support Agency

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • illustration graphic design
  • mobile interface
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • web developing
