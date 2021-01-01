UX Designers in Pabna, Bangladesh for hire

Shamima Nasrin

Shamima Nasrin

Pro

Natore, Bangladesh $60-70k (USD)

About Shamima Nasrin

Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • N.S Collage, Natore

    Hons

    2012

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • android design
  • design
  • home page
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface design
  • web applications
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
Md Shipon Ali

Md Shipon Ali

Kushtia, Bangladesh

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • abstract logo
  • adobe illustrator
  • apps icon design
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity
  • flat logo
  • graphic design
  • letter logo
  • lettermark
  • mascot logo
  • modern logo
  • pictorial mark
  • redesign
  • symbol
  • typeography
  • visual identity design
brandauxin | graphics design team

brandauxin | graphics design team

Kushtia, Bangladesh $70-80k (USD)

About brandauxin | graphics design team

Hello!
My name is Abdul Aual, but I love to be called Rabby!
We have a graphic design team (branauxin), we are all enthusiastic and creative graphic artists who are passionate about logo and banner design!
So,
you can feel free to give us work,

Work History

  • Manager @ brandauxin

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Khulna BL College

    B.A.

    2019

Skills

  • banner
  • brandauxin
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • business logo
  • company branding
  • custom logo
  • flat design
  • flat logo
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
  • logo maker
  • minimal logo
  • modern logo
MD. Montasur Rahman

MD. Montasur Rahman

Natore, Bangladesh $50-60k (USD)

About MD. Montasur Rahman

This is Soikot Sarkar. Have experience in creating a professional design. Love to work, like to use my creativity, want to make my clients happy.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • anything you need on photoshop
  • background remove
  • business development
  • editing
  • logo desing
  • photo manipulation
  • photo retouching
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
