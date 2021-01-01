UX Designers in Oxford, United Kingdom for hire
BalrajPro
London, UK • $110-120k (USD)
About Balraj
I'm a highly adaptable designer who develops intuitive user interfaces that sits firmly between the user and the code.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- front-end development
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
Dimitar IvovPro
London, UK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Webiorr
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Galsgow University
Master
2015
Skills
- dashboard
- design
- illustration
- landing
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web application
- web design
ReissPro
London, UK • $50-60k (USD)
About Reiss
Senior Designer @ Together
Specialising in Visual Branding & Web design.
Work History
-
Senior Digital Designer @ Together
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Midkent College
Triple Distinction* (Star) BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma)
2016
Skills
- conceptual design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
NestStrixPro
London, UK • $100-110k (USD)
About NestStrix
We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.
We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.
Work History
-
Art Direction @ NestStrix
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Oxford
Specialist
2010
Skills
- 2d
- app ui
- appdesign
- art
- character design
- digital art
- game artist
- game assets
- game design
- game development
- game ui
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui