UX Designers in Omsk, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Omsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Dmitry Lauretsky

Pro

Omsk, Russia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • android app design
  • animation
  • app ui
  • branding
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • mvp
  • product design
  • start-ups
  • ui desing
  • ux design
  • web
Ilya Sablin

Pro

Omsk, Russia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ Ronas IT

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • app
  • appdesign
  • branding
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Yuliya Sanyuk

Omsk, Russia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Purrweb

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • OMGPU

    high

    2012

Skills

  • figma
  • icon
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • wireframe
ADCI Solutions

Omsk, Russia $50-60k (USD)

About ADCI Solutions

Hi, we're ADCI Solutions
We are a committed team that has been creating marvelous digital products since 2007. Our skills and experience turned into 250 project

Work History

  • 2007 @ ADCI Solutions

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • back-end development
  • branding identity
  • cx
  • design for mobile
  • design for web
  • development
  • drupal development
  • front-end development
  • illustration graphic design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • webdeveloper
  • xd
