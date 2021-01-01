UX Designers in Omaha, NE for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Omaha, NE on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Seth RexiliusPro
Lincoln, NE
About Seth Rexilius
Founder of WonderWild, a brand identity + design studio. We help brands become their best through emotionally compelling design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand creation
- brand development
- brand guidelines
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- food beverage
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- restaurants
- typography
- visual design
- visual identity
- web design
Brian Johnson
Omaha, Nebraska • $60-70k (USD)
About Brian Johnson
Art director, designer, design thinker and creative consultant developing creative solutions that delight and engage customers.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Swanson Russell
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Nevada
Bachelor of Science in Business Adminstration with an Emphasis in Marketing
2003
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- data visualization
- design
- graphic design
- iconography
- illustration
- infographic design
- information design
- information graphics
- typography
- visual identity design
Evan Ayres
Omaha, NE • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Retro Shirtz
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Shepherd University
Bachelor Of Arts
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- banner ads
- business card design
- digital art
- digital painting
- fine art
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- label design
- logo and branding
- packaging
- typography
- vector graphics
Seth EllenwoodPro
Lincoln, NE • $<50k (USD)
About Seth Ellenwood
CRUMBY CREATIVE is the portfolio for Seth Ellenwood, an award winning
Nebraska based graphic designer + digital illustrator.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Southeast Community College
Graphic Design Media Arts
2011
Skills
- adobe cc
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- digital illustrator
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- inking
- pencil drawing
- print design
- web design