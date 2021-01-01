UX Designers in Novi Sad, Serbia for hire
Dejan BaricPro
Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe • $<50k (USD)
About Dejan Baric
I'm solving Design Problems through Human-Centered Design in a SaaS environment.
--------------------------------
I would describe my style as a hand-crafted design exclusively created for your project. Right now, I'm helping small and medium start-ups in their paths to grow.
--------------------------------
I’ve been a full-time freelancer since 2016. UI/UX Designer, Illustrator, with a Branding design background, and having more than 5 years of experience. I am extremely passionate about designs that have stories behind them. Design Thinker. Digital Enthusiast. Founder of ‘’Studio Star’’, a design studio based in Novi Sad, Serbia. In my spare time, I am a big fan of fishing and hip-hop music.
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Novi Sad
Bachelor's Degree, Engineer of Graphic & Design
2011
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- digital design
- illustartion
- illustrating
- logo
- ui
- ui ux design
- ux
- web design
Danilo TanicPro
Novi Sad, Serbia • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- User Interface Design
- branding
- iOS design
- iconography
- illustration
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
Alex KrugliPro
Serbia, Novi Sad • $<50k (USD)
About Alex Krugli
Alex Krugli is digital illustration artist from Minsk, Belarus currently working and living in Novi Sad, Serbia. His creative energy based on three main sources – travelings, magic stories and biodivercity of natural world. Alex prefer to work with bold geometric flat shapes and vivid colours as well as with line minimalist style. Which is perfectly suit to large array of clients across advertising, web design, mobile gaming and editorial.
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character design
- icon
- product illustration
- vector graphics
- web illustration
Aleksandar NikcevicPro
Novi Sad , Serbia • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- dashboard
- design
- figma
- mobile design
- photoshop
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ui design
- user experience
- user interface
- ux
- ux design
- web
- web design