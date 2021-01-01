UX Designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

John Hall

John Hall

Durham, United Kingdom $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
NE6

NE6

Pro

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

About NE6

Website and Digital Product Design specialists.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • branding
  • cms
  • crm
  • css
  • html5
  • jquery
  • mobile
  • php
  • product design
  • reactjs
  • ui
  • ux
  • web applications
  • web design
  • wordpress
Becky McCartney

Becky McCartney

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Scott Alex Burnett

Scott Alex Burnett

Newcastle Upon Tyne $<50k (USD)

About Scott Alex Burnett

Hi, My name is Scott and i am passionate UI/UX designer with a love for the outdoors and minimalism 😃

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Union Clothing

    2012 - 2012

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Teeside University

    Software Applications Development

    2014

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • branding
  • content design
  • minimalism
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
