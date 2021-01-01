UX Designers in New Orleans, LA for hire
Peter GiuffriaPro
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Teacher @ Tulane University
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
LSU
Design Degree
2011
Skills
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- book design
- branding and logo design
- campaign development
- concept development
- creative direction
- graphic design
- idea generation
- illustration
- photography
Lindsey Bock
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- pattern design
- ui design
- uidesign
Mandy Hernaez
New Orleans • $<50k (USD)
About Mandy Hernaez
My name is Mandy Hernaez and EyeRoll Creative is my hybrid creative studio specializing in thoughtful brand identities, artful illustrations, murals, and live event art. Working in both fine art and design, a little of both sides of the brain are brought to the table. Strategy is combined with fine art techniques to ensure that every project is unique and influential.
The EyeRoll Creative name is a statement about being brave enough to take risks, to stand out, and to commit to authenticity in every action. Ultimately it’s about being honest with yourself and rolling your eyes at being anything else.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- digital painting
- graphic design
- illustration
Samuel Houston Jones
New Orleans • $110-120k (USD)
About Samuel Houston Jones
Sr Product Designer / Design System Lead @BakerHughes
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Freelancer
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Skills
- css
- design systems
- html
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web sites