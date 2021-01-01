UX Designers in Nashville, TN for hire

Jeremy Mansfield

Jeremy Mansfield

Nashville, TN $90-100k (USD)

About Jeremy Mansfield

I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.

Work History

  • County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Tennessee

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design

    1998

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • logo
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Kevin Burr

Kevin Burr

Nashville, TN $120-130k (USD)

About Kevin Burr

Director of Digital Design at SlickText. Logo and brand identity designer. Honda enthusiast.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Emma, Inc.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ux
Rodney Truitt Jr

Rodney Truitt Jr

Nashville, TN

About Rodney Truitt Jr

Midwest made.
Brand Designer and 3D Artist.
Currently available for projects. 👍🏾

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Pentecostal Publishing House

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
Cymone Wilder

Cymone Wilder

Nashville, TN $50-60k (USD)

About Cymone Wilder

Currently brand designing at SmileDirectClub, freelancing at Simon and Moose. Formerly designing at She Reads Truth and He Reads Truth. Formerly-er, a student.

Work History

  • Brand Designer @ SmileDirectClub

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Olivet Nazarene University

    Bachelor of Science, Art/Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • photography
