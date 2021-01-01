UX Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire

ALEX BENDER

Moscow $120-130k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • App Design
  • adobe after effects
  • ae
  • animaton
  • appdesign
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alex Dyakov

Moscow

About Alex Dyakov

Senior Product Designer at Yandex

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • clean design
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile app ui
  • problem solving
  • product design
  • smart tv
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app
  • web design
Maxim Aksenov

Moscow, Russia

About Maxim Aksenov

Maxim Aksenov is a self-taught designer with 10+ years of experience of work with website and app design, design systems, identity and graphic design. Based in Moscow, available worldwide.

Work History

  • Designer, Junior Art Director @ Charmer

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • design systems
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Maxim Berg

Moscow

About Maxim Berg

Digital designer with 12 years of experience. I specialize in complete digital product packaging from branding to UI.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art-direction
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
