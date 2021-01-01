UX Designers in Milwaukee, WI for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Milwaukee, WI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Timothy J. Reynolds
Milwaukee, WI
About Timothy J. Reynolds
3D Artist @ Gowalla. Mechanic's son.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- architecture
- illustration
- low poly
- lowpoly
- vehicles
Kate LibbyPro
Milwaukee, WI • $<50k (USD)
About Kate Libby
Hi I'm Kate. I'm a designer with 6 years experience. I mostly do logos and illustrations but am open to other media as well including print and layout. I have several years experience designing for restaurants and am particularly interested in that industry. I would say I work best with companies who are a bit unconventional.
Work History
-
Lead Graphic Designer @ Tado International
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Maine College of Art
Studio Art
2004
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- hand drawn illustration
- illustration
- logo design
- menu design
Steve VorassPro
Milwaukee, WI • $70-80k (USD)
About Steve Vorass
My passion is rooted within music translated through art and code.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- drums
- print design
- web design
- wordpress
Joe Kotlan
Milwaukee, WI • $50-60k (USD)
About Joe Kotlan
Designer with a background in web development working at Crescendo Collective. I'll mix design & code to create 🔥🔥🔥 stuff.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Crescendo Collective
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- front-end development
- html
- logo
- mobile
- swift
- swiftui
- ui
- ux
- wordpress