UX Designers in Marrakech, Morocco for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Marrakech, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Achraf ElkaamiPro
Morocco,Marrakech • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
Lead Designer @ Qualitiz
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
Quasar
Multimedia design and communication
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mourad BlilPro
Marrakesh, Morocco • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile design
- protoyping
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- website design
Ahmed LiqaliPro
Marrakech, Morocco • $50-60k (USD)
About Ahmed Liqali
I am a Graphic & motion designer with 5 years of professional experience.
Passionate since my youngest age about visual creation and the arts (drawing, painting, sculpture), I chose «Baccalaureate Applied Arts» branch at Mohamed VI high school in Marrakech. then I graduated as a graphic designer.
I master the following software: adobe XD, adobe illustrator, adobe photoshop, adobe after effects and cinema 4D
I have been drawing since an early age, these different formations have allowed me to perfect my technique and to enrich my artistic knowledge. I let you discover my work in the portfolio and showreel attached.
Today I would like to take on new creative and professional challenges to improve my practice and participate in development of the company that i work for
Work History
Graphic designer @ Pulse.digital
2019 – Present
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Mustapha Elkasimi
Marrakech, Morocco
Work History
freelancer @ freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years