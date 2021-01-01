UX Designers in Malmoe, Sweden for hire
Manne Nilsson
Sweden-Malmö
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d
- animation
- infographic design
- motion graphics
- print design
- retro badges
Jana BuconjicPro
Helsingborg, Sweden • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
California Institute of the Arts
UI / UX Design Specialization
2018
Skills
- human centered design
- mobile first
- ui
- user centered design
- user research
- ux
- web design
Hugo Persson
Malmö, Sweden • $50-60k (USD)
About Hugo Persson
I’m a Malmö based Graphic Designer with 7+ years of experience. My strength lies in highly-polished user experience, web and logo design.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ SPYNR
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic and web design
- logo and branding
- ui interface
Ekaterina ZaiatsPro
Malmö, Sweden
About Ekaterina Zaiats
Illustrator, designer and photo lover
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
SibADI
Master degree of architecture
2016
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- coloring
- graphic design
- illustration
- procreate
- sketchbook pro
- social media graphics
- typography