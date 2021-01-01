UX Designers in Magelang, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Magelang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪Pro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead UX Designer @ Priceright part of Eversana (https://eversana.com/)
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- dashboard
- front-end development
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
KemonnPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Slabpixel
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Indonesian Institute of The Art Yogyakarta
Visual Communication Design
2021
Skills
- app
- branding
- dasboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- isometric
- landing page
- mobile
- product
- product design
- prototype
- web design
Ghani PraditaPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Art Director @ Paperpillar
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- animation
- app
- blender 3d
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- principle
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website
Ahmad FawaidPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ ReddyLiving
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Jember University
Bachelor of Computer Science
2019
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- android app design
- dashboard
- data visualization
- icon design
- interaction design
- ios app design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- product design
- responsive web design
- ui prototyping
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping