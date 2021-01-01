UX Designers in Lille, France for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Lille, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adrien GervaixPro
Lille, France
About Adrien Gervaix
Designer freelance
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- interaction design
- landing page
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
Florian Heysen
Lille, France • $<50k (USD)
About Florian Heysen
Je suis étudiant, développeur et créatif. Je travaille à O2feel en tant qu'assistant responsable marketing digital.
Work History
-
Web Developper Junior @ Apresta
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
IUT de Lens
DUT Métiers du Multimédia et de l'Internet
2017
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- css
- html5
- javascript
- jquerry
- maxon cinema 4d
- mysql
- php
- public speaking
- sql
- teamwork
Anastasiia Aliabeva
Lille, France • $50-60k (USD)
About Anastasiia Aliabeva
Web designer & graphic artist 🖥
Fan of watercolor drawings, cats and sea 🌊
Passionate about flowers 🌻
Work History
-
Webdesigner @ Lyreco Lille
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
ISEFAC Lille
BTEC Higher National Diploma in Commercial Management
2016
Skills
- agile methodologies
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motiondesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
segolene hebbarPro
lille, france • $50-60k (USD)
About segolene hebbar
UX / UI Designer with a passion for illustration, design and a little coding :p
Work History
-
UX designer @ Dejbox services
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
St John's University, New York
MBA
2012
Skills
- front-end web design
- html css javascript
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress theme development