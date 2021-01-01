UX Designers in Lille, France for hire

Adrien Gervaix

Adrien Gervaix

Pro

Lille, France

About Adrien Gervaix

Designer freelance

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Florian Heysen

Florian Heysen

Lille, France $<50k (USD)

About Florian Heysen

Je suis étudiant, développeur et créatif. Je travaille à O2feel en tant qu'assistant responsable marketing digital.

Work History

  • Web Developper Junior @ Apresta

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • IUT de Lens

    DUT Métiers du Multimédia et de l'Internet

    2017

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • html5
  • javascript
  • jquerry
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • mysql
  • php
  • public speaking
  • sql
  • teamwork
Anastasiia Aliabeva

Anastasiia Aliabeva

Lille, France $50-60k (USD)

About Anastasiia Aliabeva

Web designer & graphic artist 🖥
Fan of watercolor drawings, cats and sea 🌊
Passionate about flowers 🌻

Work History

  • Webdesigner @ Lyreco Lille

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • ISEFAC Lille

    BTEC Higher National Diploma in Commercial Management

    2016

Skills

  • agile methodologies
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
segolene hebbar

segolene hebbar

Pro

lille, france $50-60k (USD)

About segolene hebbar

UX / UI Designer with a passion for illustration, design and a little coding :p

Work History

  • UX designer @ Dejbox services

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • St John's University, New York

    MBA

    2012

Skills

  • front-end web design
  • html css javascript
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress theme development
