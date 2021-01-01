UX Designers in Kazan, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Kazan, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Kamil Khadeyev

Kamil Khadeyev

Pro

Russia, Kazan

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • design
  • desktop application design
  • game ui
  • icon
  • icon illustration
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • ios design
  • javascript
  • mac
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
Vitaly Malikov

Vitaly Malikov

Russia, Kazan

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adaptive
  • design
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • web
  • web design
Message
Artur Stotch

Artur Stotch

Pro

Kazan

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • web design
Message
Rostislav

Rostislav

Russia, Kazan $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Sizolution

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • css3
  • design theme
  • html5
  • photostop
  • sketch
  • theme design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message