UX Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Johannesburg, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sorbet

Sorbet

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Message
Cocopine SA

Cocopine SA

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Cocopine SA

Mobile UI , UX , Sketch , Figma and XD Fluent. Web design , logo and any other branding needs. Contact me today

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design systems
  • development
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • mobile application development
  • mobile ux
  • mysql
  • photography
  • php
  • social media
  • ui desgin
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
  • wordpress
Message
Phuthuthu Solly Mola

Phuthuthu Solly Mola

Johannesburg, South Africa $100-110k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • rapid prototype
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Leigh Le Roux

Leigh Le Roux

Pro

johannesburg $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Leigh Le Roux

Artist | Illustrator | Graphic Designer | UI Designer | Human Being

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • artist
  • character design
  • design
  • digital art
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
Message