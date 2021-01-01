UX Designers in Jacksonville, FL for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Jacksonville, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Trey IngramPro
St. Augustine, FL • $70-80k (USD)
About Trey Ingram
Illustration + Design in St. Augustine, Florida.
Work History
-
Freelance Illustrative Designer @ Trey Ingram
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Freed-Hardeman University
B.A.
2005
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- apparel design
- badges
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
Tyler HoneycuttPro
Jacksonville, FL • $90-100k (USD)
About Tyler Honeycutt
Hello! My name is Tyler, and I am a web designer!
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Airship LLC
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adaptive design
- communication
- customer service
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web applications
- web design
- web ui
- website redesign
- wordpress web design
Angela Van WinklePro
Jacksonville • $80-90k (USD)
About Angela Van Winkle
Designer. Artist. Cold brew. Cats. Needtobreathe. Concerts. Italy. Traveling.
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ Florida Blue
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Skills
- html
- javascript
- jquery
- project management
- sass
- ui
- ux
- web design
VarickPro
Jacksonville, Florida • $90-100k (USD)
About Varick
Designer • Illustrator • Art Director • Creative Concepts
Work History
-
Art Director @ TigerLily Media
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- character development
- concept development
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- videogames
- visual development
- visual identity design