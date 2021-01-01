UX Designers in Helsinki, Finland for hire

Marcelo Meijome

Helsinki $120-130k (USD)

About Marcelo Meijome

Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • unity
  • ux
Hyunhee An

Helsinki, Finland $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior UI design @ Holvi

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Hongik Univ

    BA

    2014

Skills

  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui interface
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Kristyna Trneckova

Helsinki, Finland

About Kristyna Trneckova

Hi, I'm Kristyna — a passionate experience and interface designer living in Helsinki, Finland.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • digital design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Irina Valeeva

Helsinki, Finland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
