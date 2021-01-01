UX Designers in Guwahati, India for hire
Hrishikesh Bora
Guwahati, India
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
Suvam Prasad
Guwahati, India • $<50k (USD)
About Suvam Prasad
Hey lovely and great designer, this is my studio where I am uploading my UX/UI designs. Why uploading? Because to create inspiration and inspire the designer out there. For me, UX/UI design is not just an art, but it is a business approach too. We should have UCD(User-Centered Design) and BCD(Business Centered Design) mindset to bring creativity along with the business value.
Work History
-
Lead UX/UI Designer @ HorizonTechnologies
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Lalit Chandra Bharali College, India
Bachelor in Computer Application
2018
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- appdesign
- artist
- flutter
- graphic design
- html css javascript
- logo
- product design
- web design
Breezy Zamal
Guwahati, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
2D illustrator @ Pietra Dura Creatives
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
SEBA Board (St. Stephen's School)
X (secondary)
2007
Skills
- 3d artist
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- corel draw
- illustration graphic design
Biraj Das
Guwahati, India
About Biraj Das
I am a Designer. As a designer, I am responsible in creating interactive programs that enhance a customer's experience with the brand by developing a clear understanding of the needs, define interactive models, design wireframes, build prototypes and present an enjoyable user flow.
Work History
-
InfraSupport Engineer @ Cognizant
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design