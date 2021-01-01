UX Designers in Glasgow, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Glasgow, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Greg Dlubacz

Greg Dlubacz

Edinburgh $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • bim
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • ios
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • material design
  • mobile
  • pos
  • product design
  • style guide
  • styleguide
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Markus

Markus

Scotland $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ar
  • css
  • html
  • interaction design
  • mr
  • ui
  • ux
  • vr
  • xr
Chris Morrison

Chris Morrison

Glasgow, Scotland $50-60k (USD)

About Chris Morrison

Digital Product Designer specialising in interaction design, front-end web development and illustration.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • development
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Petia Koleva

Petia Koleva

Glasgow, Scotland $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI/Product Design @ GoStudent

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • The Robert Gordon University

    BDes(Hons) Communication Design

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • hmtl
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • scss
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
