UX Designers in Germany for hire

Niclas Ernst

Niclas Ernst

Berlin $120-130k (USD)

About Niclas Ernst

I'm a designer and entrepreneur from Frankfurt am Main, now living and working out of my studio in Berlin. I enjoy things that just work and bring joy – and I carry that over to the companies and startups whom I've helped designing business outcomes.

Before, I've worked with renowned clients including Coca-Cola, Allianz and Deutsche Vermögensberatung together with my friends at Fintory near Düsseldorf.

I'm now in Berlin working on mobile and desktop apps, web-apps, websites and more. You have an interesting idea? Let's chat. I'm available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Freelance Product Designer @ Donut

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • high school

    Dropped out

    2016

Skills

  • android
  • data visualization
  • data-heavy
  • design
  • enterprise software
  • finance
  • fintech
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • user experience design
Julian Herbst

Julian Herbst

Düsseldorf, Germany $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance @ JH Vision

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of applied sciences Osnabrück

    Bachelor of Arts (Media & Interaction Design)

    2018

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • enterprise software
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • screen design
  • ui
  • userexperience
  • ux
  • web design
Julius Löwe

Julius Löwe

Germany $150-170k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • appdesign
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • ios application design
  • iphone app design
  • material design
  • mobile
  • remote
  • social media
  • uidesign
  • ux strategy
Mariusz Ciesla

Mariusz Ciesla

Berlin, Germany $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Visiting Lecturer: UX & Product Design @ AGH University of Science and Technology

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • AGH University of Science and Technology

    MSc: Computer Science / Human Computer Interaction

    2009

Skills

  • android apps
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone app design
  • leadership
  • mobile app design
  • mobile apps
  • product design
  • product management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
