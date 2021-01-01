UX Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for hire

Find the world's best UX designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mustafa Dahdouh

Gaza $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Mohammed Sarhan

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $<50k (USD)

About Mohammed Sarhan

I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Al Azhar University - Gaza

    bachelor's degree

    2019

Skills

  • analyzing and researching
  • dashboards design
  • landing page design
  • mobile iosandroid design
  • prototyping
  • sketching
  • usability analysis
  • user journey
  • user research and personas
  • user story and scenarios
  • web design
  • wireframing
Alaa Rahib

Pro

Ramallah, Palestine

About Alaa Rahib

For the past decade, I have amassed vast experience in product design and UI/UX design, building thoughtful and engaging products across the world. I always look forward to thinking with my team or my students, coming up with new approaches to existing problems.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • usability testing
Hamza Tatar

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $<50k (USD)

About Hamza Tatar

The design is more than just a profession for me because it's also my passion in life.

I have started graphic design since 2010 and have built a great professional experience in UX & UI Design since then.

I can guide your project through the entire design process: from the analysis to wireframes, to interactive prototypes and finally to user-friendly interfaces that are both beautiful and efficient.

My skills are:
✓ Graphic design
✓ UI/UX Design
✓ Web Design
✓ Mobile App Design
✓ User Workflows
✓ Wireframing/Prototyping

I am friendly, easy-going and passionate about what I do, so if you are in need of graphic designer UI or UX designer, don't hesitate in contacting me.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • mobile app design
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • ui interface
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • user research
  • wireframing and prototyping
