UX Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for hire

Mohammed Sarhan
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $<50k (USD)
About Mohammed Sarhan
I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Al Azhar University - Gaza
bachelor's degree
2019
Skills
- analyzing and researching
- dashboards design
- landing page design
- mobile iosandroid design
- prototyping
- sketching
- usability analysis
- user journey
- user research and personas
- user story and scenarios
- web design
- wireframing
Alaa RahibPro
Ramallah, Palestine
About Alaa Rahib
For the past decade, I have amassed vast experience in product design and UI/UX design, building thoughtful and engaging products across the world. I always look forward to thinking with my team or my students, coming up with new approaches to existing problems.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI/UX Design
- branding
- interaction design
- product design
- usability testing
Hamza Tatar
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $<50k (USD)
About Hamza Tatar
The design is more than just a profession for me because it's also my passion in life.
I have started graphic design since 2010 and have built a great professional experience in UX & UI Design since then.
I can guide your project through the entire design process: from the analysis to wireframes, to interactive prototypes and finally to user-friendly interfaces that are both beautiful and efficient.
My skills are:
✓ Graphic design
✓ UI/UX Design
✓ Web Design
✓ Mobile App Design
✓ User Workflows
✓ Wireframing/Prototyping
I am friendly, easy-going and passionate about what I do, so if you are in need of graphic designer UI or UX designer, don't hesitate in contacting me.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- mobile app design
- sketch
- ui desing
- ui interface
- user experience design
- user interface design
- user research
- wireframing and prototyping