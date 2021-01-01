UX Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for hire

About Hamza Tatar

The design is more than just a profession for me because it's also my passion in life.

I have started graphic design since 2010 and have built a great professional experience in UX & UI Design since then.

I can guide your project through the entire design process: from the analysis to wireframes, to interactive prototypes and finally to user-friendly interfaces that are both beautiful and efficient.

My skills are:

✓ Graphic design

✓ UI/UX Design

✓ Web Design

✓ Mobile App Design

✓ User Workflows

✓ Wireframing/Prototyping

I am friendly, easy-going and passionate about what I do, so if you are in need of graphic designer UI or UX designer, don't hesitate in contacting me.