UX Designers in Florianopolis, Brazil for hire

Mateus Disquete

Florianópolis, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Mateus Disquete

Mateus Disquete is a young designer and illustrator with a tireless imagination and a strong passion for simple, dynamic and very colorful shapes. He believes in design as a democratic dialect by which people can connect and evolve together.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • interface design
  • social media
Carlos Toledo

Florianopolis, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Carlos Toledo

I'm a full-stack designer
I love getting involved in the whole process. Research, Product Design, Front-end.
Webflow Specialist

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • html5 css3
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • type design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • webflow
Gabriel Lauxen

Brasil, Florianópolis - SC $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Move Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
Douglas Abelino

Florianópolis, Brazil. $<50k (USD)

About Douglas Abelino

I am a brazil-based Designer with 6 years of experience in the creative industry — working mainly with digital branding. Nowadays I am striving to understand people and their interactions with digital products as well designing better experiences.

I am a very curious guy who is always sniffing about everything new. Kind of that cliché designer who is obsessed with coffee and headphones. And I am definitely a cat person.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • event design
  • graphic design
  • social media
