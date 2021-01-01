Hire UX designers in Florianópolis

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 46 UX designers in Florianópolis available for hire

  • Mateus Disquete

    Mateus Disquete

    Florianópolis, Brazil

    Globo mascot sweet version redesign sweet brazilian mascot brazil lettering globe rio de janeiro beach biscuit food character drawing cartoon illustration color digital 2d vector illustrator
    Globo mascot salted version redesign sour lettering brazilian globe brazil beach rio de janeiro food biscuit mascot character digital color cartoon drawing illustration illustrator 2d vector
    Fake game toy tetris 90s love console charm icon gameboy sticker video game simple drawing illustration illustrator creative graphic design digital color 2d vector
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carlos Toledo

    Carlos Toledo

    Florianopolis, Brazil

    The Drum Machine sound eletronic webflow audio app music production sampler drums
    Charles Darwin and the Voyage of the Beagle webdesign cartography mapbox studio webflow educational science scrolling data dataviz google maps mapbox map
    Neumorphic Template Free fintech app source file source code one page landing page ui kit free freebie webflow template soft ui skeuomorphism neumorphism
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gabriel Lauxen

    Gabriel Lauxen

    Brasil, Florianópolis - SC

    Album Cover - Black Moon Riders poster shirt pointillism dark design illustration music band merch album cover album
    Merch Design - Octopus Head vector shirt dark merch design merch design illustration
    Merch Design - Mudness shirt merch design merch pointillism dark design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Douglas Abelino

    Douglas Abelino

    Florianópolis, Brazil.

    LIVE! Run gradient experience training sportswear sports runner runing mobile ui mobile website ui design ui
    Educação na Cultura Digital UI circular logo orange blue vector education website educational education site website branding brand ui
    Criatividade iLTDA Logo technology logo blue logotype minimal flat geometric logo gradient logo gradient consulting creativity logo creativity creative logo design brand design visual identity branding brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Aline Corrêa

    Aline Corrêa

    Florianópolis - Brazil 🇧🇷

    Me and my friends :D kidlit dragon cute children art illustration kidsillustration digitalart
    Oliver, my dog :D kidlit digitalart children art kidsillustration illustration
    Biker cute children illustration children art kidlitart kidlit kidsillustration illustration digitalart
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Valter Fria Filho

    Valter Fria Filho

    Florianopolis, Brazil

    Bikeshop UI . 3 interface figma ux design ui
    Bikeshop UI . 2 interface figma ux design ui
    Bikeshop UI . 1 figma interface ux design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Adriano Debarba

    Adriano Debarba

    Florianópolis, Brazil

    Sketch hanks
    beer specialist seal branding beer label illustration design lettering calligraphy handmade beer seal
    monogram logo sketch logo logotipo typography handmade monogram logo monogram calligraphy lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Vinicius Custodio

    Vinicius Custodio

    Balneário Camboriú

    M-fit Personal E-commerce gym shopping app ui ux ux-ui
    Royal Museum Greenwich product design search flat app ui ux ux-ui
    Find where it is good to go design web app ux ui ux-ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Israel Brandão

    Israel Brandão

    Florianópolis

    Edição em um slide bar ui design
    Drag Item ui design
    Cozinha da Gabe logo design logotype
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • emilybiasi

    emilybiasi

    Floripa, Brazil

    Personal brand identity vector identity design logo identity branding identity branding brand identity brand brand design design
    Personal Identity | Brand book logo identity branding branding identity brand identity design brand design brand
    Personal brand identity - Proposal identity identity branding logo identity design brand brand identity design branding brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Cristofer Mello

    Cristofer Mello

    Florianópolis, Brasil

    CNA plataforma guia - Guia de Estilo responsive webdesign design ui ux styleguide
    CNA plataforma form design ui ux responsive webdesign crm sistema
    Jogo do Agrinho mobile ui mobile design responsive ux ui game
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.