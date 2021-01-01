UX Designers in Dayton, OH for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Dayton, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Erin Bakara

Erin Bakara

Dayton, Ohio $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Erin Bakara

shorter in person
available for freelance lettering + illustration work only

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Altamira Technologies

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associates in Advertising Art, Design

    2013

Skills

  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe flash
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • calligraphy
  • fine arts
  • lettering
  • photography
  • typography
Message
Sean McCarthy

Sean McCarthy

Pro

Cincinnati, OH $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Sean McCarthy

McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!

Work History

  • Art Director @ GE Aviation

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ohio University

    Marketing Degree

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • poster design
  • print design
  • sports
  • sports branding
  • sports design
  • sports logo
  • web layout
Message
Hannah Greil

Hannah Greil

Dayton, OH $<50k (USD)

Message

About Hannah Greil

Web + UI/UX designer who likes to make cool sh*t.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Fallon Venable

Fallon Venable

Cincinnati $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Fallon Venable

I am a graphic designer with a passion for color, typography, brand development, and really clean files.

Open to new opportunities.

Work History

  • Designer @ Roadtrippers

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Cincinnati, DAAP

    BS

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand creation
  • brand strategy
  • collaging
  • colors
  • drinking tea
  • editorial layout
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • making lists
  • map design
  • print design
  • typography
Message