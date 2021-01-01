UX Designers in Curitiba, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Curitiba, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jonatan Xavier
Curitiba, Brazil • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art
- freelance
- graphic design
- handlettering
- illustration
- landing page
- lettering
- typography
Fernando Capone
Curitiba, Brazil • $50-60k (USD)
About Fernando Capone
Hello! I'm Fernando, a UI/UX Designer based on Curitiba.
:)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- design
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Marcio Fernandes
Curitiba Brasil • $60-70k (USD)
About Marcio Fernandes
Creative Designer
Work History
-
Marketing analyst @ Faculdade FAMA
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction
- interface designer
- layout
- logo desing
- marketing
- motion graphics
- presentations
- visual identity design
- web design
Rodrigo Ramos
Curitiba, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Rodrigo Ramos
Hi, I'm a UX/UI designer based in Curitiba - Brazil.
Sorry for my bad English, I'm working on it.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Freelancer
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- digital design
- product design
- ui
- ux