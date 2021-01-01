UX Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sanoj Dilshan

Sanoj Dilshan

Pro

Colombo, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

Message

About Sanoj Dilshan

Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Plymouth University , UK

    Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • appdesign
  • creative thinking
  • front end web developer
  • mobile application developer
  • problem solver
  • ui
  • ui ux
  • ui desing
  • ui development
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web dessigner
Message
Chehan Madusanka

Chehan Madusanka

Colombo, Sri Lanka $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Chehan Madusanka

Very passionate for UX design and interest to solve user confusing complex problem in digital products.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Mahanama College, Monaragala, Sri Lanka

    Bachelor of Design (hons)

    2017

Skills

  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual identity design
Message
Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Message

About Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

UI/UX Engineer Tech One Global

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Oddly

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Plymouth University

    Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe xd
  • uidesign
  • user research
  • ux
Message
Buwaneka Ranatunge

Buwaneka Ranatunge

Sri Lanka, Colombo $<50k (USD)

Message

About Buwaneka Ranatunge

Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Ceffectz

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • Teesside University

    Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction designing
  • interface designing
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message