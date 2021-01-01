UX Designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for hire

Voicu Apostol

Cluj-Napoca, Romania $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • app
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Andreea Nagy

Cluj-Napoca, Romania $<50k (USD)

About Andreea Nagy

Currently trying to mix my creativity with technical skills in order to become a professional UX/UI Designer. Although starting from scratch, I'm passionate about finding suitable solutions to users' needs, while designing compelling app and website experiences.

When I'm not doing this, you'll find me reading psychology articles, shooting on film or investing my creativity in interior design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Babes-Bolyai University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2016

Skills

  • analytical thinking
  • competitive research
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user research
  • uxui design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Lucian Tudorache

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

About Lucian Tudorache

UI & UX Designer, Illustrator

Work History

  • Web Designer & Marketing Manager @ Local Office Supplies Shop

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • marketing
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sorin Belean

Cluj-Napoca

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • user-centered design
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
