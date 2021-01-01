UX Designers in Cleveland, OH for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Cleveland, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Amr Abdelaziz
Product Designer • $<50k (USD)
About Amr Abdelaziz
I've been working in the design field for more than 9 years and I have a lot of experience in several design fields such as Graphic design and interactions and User Interface and User Experience Design also I have over 3 years of experience working as a front end developer which gives me lots of experience in the user experience & interface structure and usability.
Work History
-
UX / UI Designer @ UXBERT
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Computer Science - Programmer
A
2014
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- typography
- ui
- user
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Laura Guardalabene PetersPro
Cleveland, OH • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Avery Dennison
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kent State University
BFA Visual Communication Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
Gavin Thompson
Cleveland, OH • $50-60k (USD)
About Gavin Thompson
My name is Gavin Thompson, a Graphic Designer & Photographer from the sometimes sunny city of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, I’ve since used that piece of paper to sharpen my skills as a member of the creative community (We demand to be taken seriously!) and grow my passion for photography as a second creative career path.
I’m currently open to all opportunities in Design and Photography, so please reach out and let’s have a chat!
Work History
-
In-house Graphic Designer & Photographer @ Great Lakes Brewing Company
2016 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Ohio University
Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- photography
- pos
- print design
- product design
- typography
Katie DaughertyPro
Cleveland, OH • $60-70k (USD)
About Katie Daugherty
Designer by day, illustrator by night. Lover of bright colors and bold lipstick.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography